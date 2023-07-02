Business

‘Unemployment will cause 100 years of poverty’

02 July 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The worsening employment figures released this week are probably a harbinger of even harder times ahead, economists warn. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Employment and gross earnings decrease in first quarter: Stats SA South Africa
  2. Jobs bloodbath as axe falls on Free State abattoir News
  3. Only 22,000 nurses in SA public healthcare with budget constraints limiting new ... South Africa
  4. Godongwana shuts down calls to exempt healthcare workers and police from tax Politics
  5. Malema calls for unemployed graduate stipends, with matriculants to get R1,000 Politics
  6. PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s unfolding tragedy was created by leaders out of their depth Opinion

Most read

  1. Make travel across continent easier for Africans, says Nigerian billionaire Business
  2. Reserve Bank tweaks interest-rate decision model Business
  3. FREE TO READ | Examining the em(power)ment balance in SA Business Times
  4. Food Lover's aims for 50 new stores in five years Business
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | What to do when a thief is tapping into your funds Opinion

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media