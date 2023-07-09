Newsmaker
'Construction mafia is tightening its grip on builders'
Master Builders SA executive director Roy Mnisi says without government crackdown 'we are not going to win this war'
09 July 2023 - 00:00
Roy Mnisi, the executive director of Master Builders South Africa, which represents 4,000 construction companies, says in spite of government commitments to deal with the construction mafia the situation is getting worse...
