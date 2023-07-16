Business

No glass ceiling for iSanti, SAB partnership

The businesses are expanding operations to meet demand for glass, while creating jobs

16 July 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Glass-bottle manufacturer iSanti Glass, which was spun out of Nampak four years ago, plans to build a R3bn furnace in the next two years as demand for bottles rises. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Maseko calls it quits on Telkom Business
  2. US trade ties must go beyond Agoa — Gordhan Business
  3. Row over I&J's 'mystery' BEE partner Business
  4. Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal Business
  5. REGISTER | Virtual Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference to scrutinise ... Business

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside