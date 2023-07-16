The Big Read
SA risks ejection from global trade — Energy Council CEO
If we do not move with global trends, we are going to deindustrialise, says James MacKay
16 July 2023 - 00:00
South Africa will be shut out of global trade if it doesn’t have a clean technology industrial base by 2030. This will lead to a rapid deindustrialisation of the economy...
