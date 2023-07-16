Business

Transnet completes manganese rail upgrade

New crossing means trains will be able to travel in both directions at the same time

16 July 2023 - 00:00
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Transnet says it is on track to tap into projects that will unlock the potential of its manganese rail line after the completion of the Mamathwane crossing loop in the Northern Cape, a month ahead of schedule...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Transport department to ensure stronger regulation, shift from road to rail ... South Africa
  2. Mining jobs under threat as rail crisis persists News
  3. Transnet sends SOS to government over freight chaos on Joburg-Durban corridor Business

Latest

  1. Maseko calls it quits on Telkom Business
  2. US trade ties must go beyond Agoa — Gordhan Business
  3. Row over I&J's 'mystery' BEE partner Business
  4. Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal Business
  5. REGISTER | Virtual Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference to scrutinise ... Business

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside