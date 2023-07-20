UK's big grocers cleared of profiteering from food prices
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Britain’s antitrust regulator has cleared the country’s biggest supermarkets of profiteering from high food costs, but said some retailers were not doing enough to allow customers to compare product prices. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.