Business

ANC donor’s bid at returning as Eskom supplier dismissed by tribunal

Appeal against deregistration as Eskom supplier ruled out due to inflated costs

06 August 2023 - 00:02
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The Competition Tribunal has upheld Eskom ’s decision to bar all business with Econ Oil & Energy after it uncovered irregularities in a R15bn fuel supply contract with the company. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Extract: ‘Sabotage’ by Kyle Cowan Non-Fiction
  2. Eskom probes possible oil collusion News
  3. Eskom board braced for battle over 'unlawful' R8bn oil supply contract News
  4. Solly Tshitangano blames Eskom sacking on a silk News
  5. Eskom's De Ruyter 'made three senior appointments without following proper ... South Africa
  6. New twist in Eskom’s R5bn fuel oil tender Business Times

Latest

  1. Crime-busting goes hi-tech Business
  2. Duncan Pieterse tipped as new Treasury DG Business
  3. ANC donor’s bid at returning as Eskom supplier dismissed by tribunal Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | New breed of DG set for the hot seat at embattled Treasury Opinion
  5. Right now, the energy transition is anything but just Business

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem