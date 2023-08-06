Business

No free rein for Big Tech, says government

Director in communications department says local start-ups must get the chance to compete and thrive

06 August 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Brazil is main holdout against Brics expansion, sources say World
  2. India's Modi unlikely to travel to South Africa for Brics summit, to join ... World
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Putin’s policy to align with Africa has gone south swiftly Opinion & Analysis
  4. Competition Commission imposes remedial actions for Google, Takealot, UberEats ... South Africa
  5. PHAPANO PHASHA | Modi’s India shows the way forward for South Africa Opinion
  6. 'Welcome to Threads': Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg launches 'Twitter Killer' ... Sci-Tech

Latest

  1. Crime-busting goes hi-tech Business
  2. Duncan Pieterse tipped as new Treasury DG Business
  3. ANC donor’s bid at returning as Eskom supplier dismissed by tribunal Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | New breed of DG set for the hot seat at embattled Treasury Opinion
  5. Right now, the energy transition is anything but just Business

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem