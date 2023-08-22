Germany hands down first Steinhoff prison sentence
European finance boss Dirk Schreiber jailed while Siegmar Schmidt receives a suspended sentence
22 August 2023 - 08:20
Steinhoff’s European finance boss Dirk Schreiber has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail for incorrect representations of the firm’s balance sheets and for aiding and abetting loan fraud, making him the first person to face a prison term related to the mammoth fraud...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.