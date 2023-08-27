Newsmaker
Logistics crisis breakthrough brewing?
Freight Forwarders CEO Juanita Maree says joint government-business committee 'dynamic and constructive'
27 August 2023 - 00:00
Juanita Maree, CEO of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, says the government and Transnet are finally getting real about the country's logistics crisis, which she has warned for years is a greater threat to the economy than Eskom...
