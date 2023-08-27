Rail constraints halt returns
Transnet Freight Rail weaknesses are hampering reliant companies and SA should 'seriously consider further liberalisation of the rail sector'
27 August 2023 - 00:00
Sasol, which has taken a R1bn hit because of Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) weaknesses, is in discussions with the state rail and ports agency to take control of and maintain some specialised rail cars used to transport ammonia. ..
