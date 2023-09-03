‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner
Independent outfit takes major players to Competition Tribunal
03 September 2023 - 00:05
A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the fitness industry. A small independent gym is taking on giants Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, as well as medical insurance companies that reward their members with discounted gym membership fees...
