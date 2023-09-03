Business

‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner

Independent outfit takes major players to Competition Tribunal

03 September 2023 - 00:05
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A David and Goliath battle is brewing in the fitness industry. A small independent gym is taking on giants Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, as well as medical insurance companies that reward their members with discounted gym membership fees...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Competition ruling will give us scope to speed up growth, says Bolt Food Business Times
  2. No free rein for Big Tech, says government Business
  3. Competition Commission imposes remedial actions for Google, Takealot, UberEats ... South Africa
  4. Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal Business
  5. SAPS hand sanitiser supplier referred to Competition Tribunal for excessive ... South Africa

Latest

  1. ‘Cartel’ runs the fitness industry, says gym owner Business
  2. Transnet in debt crisis Business
  3. Businesses face radical transparency shake-up Business
  4. Beacon of hope now fading into the gloom Business
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Travel agency victims say bad reviews removed from consumer site Opinion

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...