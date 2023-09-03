PGM miners feel pinch of lower prices
The one thing we were surprised by is the rate at which the prices have declined, says Implats CEO Nico Muller
03 September 2023 - 00:00
After bumper earnings at the height of the Covid pandemic, precious metals companies are feeling the pinch of cooling platinum group metals (PGM) prices and faltering profits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.