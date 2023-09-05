E-commerce offers businesses opportunities to grow, says Nedbank

The challenge for most small businesses, however, is that they don’t have the resources to invest in the platform economy or to deal with cyber threats effectively. Given increased focus on data privacy and data protection, businesses need to have cyber security initiatives in place to protect customer data.

Albrecht says the rise of digital technologies has made vast quantities of data available. “Companies have realised the benefits of data insights to help them make better decisions, including allowing them to tap into their customers’ payment habits and experiences. There is growing demand from consumers for payments to be faster, easier, convenient, safer and more cost-effective, which requires more robust payment solutions from financial service providers.”

Digital and e-commerce trends are playing a key role in evolving banking services, she says, adding that client demands for more efficient banking services and payment solutions are responsible for much of the innovation taking place in the banking and fintech space.

Technology is playing a growing role in the customer experience. “Increasingly, clients want to do everything more easily and conveniently on a digital platform. We have, for example, seen a rise in the number of clients who use banking apps and more clients switching to a bank with a digital platform.”

Interestingly, 60% of all e-commerce users are between the ages of 18 and 34. This means, says Albrecht, that businesses need to adopt an omnichannel strategy with solutions that meet the needs of future younger clients as well as current clients.

Most businesses, she says, will still need a brick-and-mortar presence. “An effective omnichannel strategy requires that the business tests out different channels to find the right balance.”

Now that growth in the digital and e-commerce has stabilised, the opportunity set in e-commerce is much clearer, says Albrecht. Those businesses who make the shift to e-commerce are able to provide customers with a number of benefits. These include faster buying experiences and greater flexibility, allowing customers to shop anywhere and any time. This provides the business with extended customer reach compared to a physical store, enriching their product listings with more information and providing the business with extensive data to better inform decision-making.