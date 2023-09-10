Business

Beware of dipping into retirement pot

Public servants have been urged to seek financial advice before withdrawing from retirement funds when the two-pot system starts in March 2024

10 September 2023 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Public servants who withdraw early from their retirement savings after the two-pot system starts in March next year need to be aware of the perils thereof, former acting director-general at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat has warned. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Cash gratuity for public servants will cripple SA finances, warns DA Politics
  2. SA must be realistic, reduce state wage bill for growth and jobs: Ramaphosa Politics
  3. State pension fund squeeze Business Times
  4. Military veterans to receive pensions after 12-year delay South Africa
  5. Scoring SA: Are we beating ESG biases? Business
  6. NEWSMAKER | A fine line between license and chaos Business

Latest

  1. Inside the collapse of Transnet Business
  2. Beware of dipping into retirement pot Business
  3. SAB says ‘cheers’ to Rugby World Cup Business
  4. ANDILE NTINGI | Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns Opinion
  5. E-commerce offers businesses opportunities to grow, says Nedbank Business

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...