Beware of dipping into retirement pot
Public servants have been urged to seek financial advice before withdrawing from retirement funds when the two-pot system starts in March 2024
10 September 2023 - 00:01
Public servants who withdraw early from their retirement savings after the two-pot system starts in March next year need to be aware of the perils thereof, former acting director-general at the National Treasury Ismail Momoniat has warned. ..
