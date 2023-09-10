Business

Newsmaker

'Desperation forcing ANC to act on SOE capture'

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says there is now a sense of urgency over national crisis

10 September 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), says the recognition that tackling state capture in SOEs is a whole-of-society problem, not just a government problem, is the strongest signal yet that the scourge that bankrupted the country might be seriously addressed...

