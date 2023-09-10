Newsmaker
'Desperation forcing ANC to act on SOE capture'
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says there is now a sense of urgency over national crisis
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), says the recognition that tackling state capture in SOEs is a whole-of-society problem, not just a government problem, is the strongest signal yet that the scourge that bankrupted the country might be seriously addressed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.