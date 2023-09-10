Make social compact circle bigger, Mashatile pleads
The establishment of such a body was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, but it is yet to get off the ground
10 September 2023 - 00:00
The deadline for the establishment of a social compact has not been met, but the recent CEOs' pledge to assist the government with logistical challenges, critical infrastructure interventions and the fight against crime and corruption is encouraging, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.