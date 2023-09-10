Business

Make social compact circle bigger, Mashatile pleads

The establishment of such a body was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year, but it is yet to get off the ground

10 September 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

The deadline for the establishment of a social compact has not been met, but the recent CEOs' pledge to assist the government with logistical challenges, critical infrastructure interventions and the fight against crime and corruption is encouraging, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. MIKE SILUMA | Our CEOs deserve more credit and less cynical sniping Opinion
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | It's not enough just to ask: What is to be done? Opinion
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | South Africa desperately needs talent, not shufflers Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | Siyaya ePotholi: capital meltdown in the coalition bunker Opinion & Analysis
  5. CEOs throw weight behind logistics drive Business
  6. Crime-busting goes hi-tech Business

Latest

  1. Inside the collapse of Transnet Business
  2. Beware of dipping into retirement pot Business
  3. SAB says ‘cheers’ to Rugby World Cup Business
  4. ANDILE NTINGI | Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns Opinion
  5. E-commerce offers businesses opportunities to grow, says Nedbank Business

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...