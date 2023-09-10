Shoprite hits record market share growth, wants more
But CEO Pieter Englebrecht says he is concerned about unemployment and the lack of growth in the economy as it creates social instability
10 September 2023 - 00:00
Shoprite has set its sights on widening its lead against competitors as it continues its aggressive store expansion after record market share growth. It will spend R8.5bn in the 2024 financial year, up from R6.8bn in fiscal 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.