'This business is a legacy we will leave to our children and environment'
Meet Mulalo Magodi, a woman who dominates in the waste recycling industry and who lives by the Samsung philosophy to 'Do What You Can’t'
Over the years and throughout history, women have proven time and again that they are forces to be reckoned with, breaking barriers and trailblazing paths in their chosen fields. From engineering, science and technology to sports and social activism, a women’s never-say-die attitude and determination continues to inspire generations.
Samsung celebrates the power and spirit of women from all walks of life, particularly those who have done the work to positively change their circumstances and make an impact in their industries.
These are women who share Samsung's philosophy of "Do What You Can't," which aims to empower consumers to never be complacent, but to realise their ambitions and achieve the impossible.
"The Samsung brand exists to create human-driven innovations that defy barriers to make a better world for all. The intention is to empower people to make meaningful progress, to not only enrich their lives and the lives of others, but to change the world for the better. Samsung strives for the impossible and wants to inspire others to do the same," says Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer for Samsung Africa.
One woman who lives up to Samsung's philosophy is Dr Mulalo “Winnie” Magodi, a brand ambassador who believes in "doing what she can’t".
Back in 2018, Magodi left her chiropractic practice to join forces with her husband, Tshifhiwa Magodi, in their family business, Matongoni Group, which has four subsidiaries: Matongoni Recycling, Matongoni Plastics, Matongoni Polymers and Matongoni General Trading.
In an industry uncommon for women to strive, Magodi says resilience is one of the driving forces in pushing her to do #DoWhatYouCant.
The company, which has a workforce of 250 people at its headquarters in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, and a plant in Polokwane, is one of the largest recyclers of post-consumer plastic waste in the country. It specialises in the recycling of electronic waste, materials from shopping centres, industrial and agricultural activities and landfill sites. It also supplies polymer throughout SA and many other African countries and produces children's plastic bikes, bowls, basins and chairs, which it sells to other businesses and retailers like Shoprite.
As director and a 51% shareholder in the company, Magodi is responsible for the daily operations of the business including production, procurement, human resources, finance and training. Alongside her husband, she is passionate about the environment and firmly believes we need to leave it in a better condition than we found it.
The mother of three plans to ensure the business is stable before returning to her practice. “This business is a legacy we would like to leave for our children and the environment that we are so fortunate to inhabit.”
"Samsung is thrilled to be associated with Mulalo and proud of her and many other women going above and beyond to bring about positive, meaningful change. The goal with 'Do What You Can't' is to improve people's daily lives, to help them do what they can't and, in turn, improve society. That means enabling people to do what they'd never imagined and to live a life that's more connected to the things and people they care about," says Mkholo.
