'This business is a legacy we will leave to our children and environment'

Over the years and throughout history, women have proven time and again that they are forces to be reckoned with, breaking barriers and trailblazing paths in their chosen fields. From engineering, science and technology to sports and social activism, a women’s never-say-die attitude and determination continues to inspire generations.

Samsung celebrates the power and spirit of women from all walks of life, particularly those who have done the work to positively change their circumstances and make an impact in their industries.

These are women who share Samsung’s philosophy of "Do What You Can’t," which aims to empower consumers to never be complacent, but to realise their ambitions and achieve the impossible. Samsung stops at nothing in its quest to create innovative technologies to help people do more and enjoy life.

“The Samsung brand exists to create human-driven innovations that defy barriers to make a better world for all. The intention is to empower people to make meaningful progress, to not only enrich their lives and the lives of others, but to change the world for the better. Samsung strives for the impossible and wants to inspire others to do the same," says Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer for Samsung Africa.

One woman who lives up to Samsung's philosophy is Dr Mulalo “Winnie” Magodi, a brand ambassador who believes in "doing what she can’t".

Back in 2018, Magodi left her chiropractic practice to join forces with her husband, Tshifhiwa Magodi, in their family business, Matongoni Group, which has four subsidiaries: Matongoni Recycling, Matongoni Plastics, Matongoni Polymers and Matongoni General Trading.