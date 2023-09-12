Business

Localisation must outweigh price, value in procurement bill, MPs hear

12 September 2023 - 15:11
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Business lobby groups asked legislators to ensure the Public Procurement Bill is more direct in its requirement for localisation in government procurement. Stock photo.
Business lobby groups asked legislators to ensure the Public Procurement Bill is more direct in its requirement for localisation in government procurement. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

Business lobby groups submitting to the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday asked legislators to ensure the Public Procurement Bill is more direct in its requirement for localisation in government procurement.

The committee kicked off its public hearings for the bill on Tuesday with a virtual hearing where business organisations made submissions on the draft legislation.

Among other things the bill provides for the centralisation of the government tender system to a public procurement unit housed in the National Treasury in a bid to ensure the state procures goods and services more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Ncedo Mkondweni, technologist at engineering consulting firm MBSA Consulting, said the language of the preferential Public Procurement Bill was explicit on fairness but is not as clear on equitability. He said a correct definition for “value for money” must be included in the bill with equitability in mind to allow new entrants access to state contracts.

“The committee should consider a weighting on the preference that should be higher than price, quality and function combined. The bill is silent on the issue of contracting methods and only focuses on transversal contracting. As suppliers, we get into these transversal contracts and become benchwarmers for six or 10 years,” said Mkondweni.

Procurement Bill carries serious risks for SA, but it can be fixed

South Africa’s public procurement system is inefficient and corrupt. Because it handles a fifth of GDP and plays a central role in redressing ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

He said if the bill does not ensure the weighting of preferential procurement is greater than the weighting for price and equality combined, it will result in pricing taking more precedence than preferential procurement, which will lock out smaller entrants.

CEO of Barnes Group and Scaw Metals, Doron Barnes, said the local steel sector has been rocked by load-shedding, carbon taxes, labour instability, former US president Donald Trump’s excise duty on South African steel and job losses.

“Steel has been in decline since 2008 and has lost thousands of jobs. South Africa for the first time in 2020-2021 and 2022 has become a net importer of steel rather than a net exporter. South Africa has a history as a quality steelmaker, but we have lost this ability,” said Barnes.

He said the deterioration in the public sector’s spending on infrastructure has meant several major construction companies have failed and there is significantly reduced production.

The jobs we could create if we could replace our imports with locally produced steel is 47,000. These are good jobs in South Africa
Doron Barnes, CEO Barnes Group and Scaw Metals

“The jobs we could create if we could replace our imports with locally produced steel is 47,000. These are good jobs in South Africa,” Barnes said.

Apparel and Textile Association of South Africa member Herman Pillay said the bill was necessary to fix the troubled tender system. He said without its interventions, infrastructure will continue to crumble, businesses will continue to close down and the poor will continue to be unserved.

Pillay recommended three changes to the bill, namely that it ensures local manufacturing provisions in tenders are considered pre-qualification criteria and not just a preference, that national government must make preferential guidelines firm and binding rules, and the bill must explicitly be against corruption.

“Bidders will still be able to win if they generate enough points from other preferences. This is the case in sectors that have the potential to revive our manufacturing base. If the bill gives local manufacturing and local content the power to be pre-qualified, this could be used to create jobs,” said Pillay.

He said bidders can get points for meeting other requirements, but those points should build on top of the potential to create local jobs.

Pillay said 12,000 jobs and R6bn could be lost if the clothing, textile, footwear and leather sectors are not assisted, and many owned by black South Africans, youth, rural citizens  and women will face a real risk of closure.

The hearings are set to continue on Wednesday.

Business Times

READ MORE:

Major sacrifices ahead to keep R350 grant

The government would have to raise VAT or close dozens of state programmes to lower spending enough to allow it to continue with the R350 social ...
News
2 days ago

Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns

Revision of public procurement laws could see more weight placed on colour than price, writes Andile Ntingi
Business Times
2 days ago

Inside National Treasury proposals to reduce the size of government

The National Treasury has drafted a raft of proposals to drastically reduce the number of government departments and entities to cut spending.
News
2 days ago

‘They should have acted earlier’: Government living beyond its means

The National Treasury is proposing radical measures to rein in runaway government spending, warning of “unprecedented challenges” and raising a red ...
News
1 week ago

More action required to prevent repeat of state capture

There has been tangible progress in addressing the findings of the Zondo commission, but it is not enough, writes Na'eem Jeenah
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ANDILE KHUMALO: Buy South African, but trade has to be a two-way affair Business Times
  2. NEWSMAKER | SA 'must put its own interests first': head of the SA Brics ... Business
  3. 'Forget Brics currency' Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Farming and mining - they're not sexy, but they do sustain us Business Times

Latest

  1. Localisation must outweigh price, value in procurement bill, MPs hear Business
  2. Inside the collapse of Transnet Business
  3. Beware of dipping into retirement pot Business
  4. SAB says ‘cheers’ to Rugby World Cup Business
  5. ANDILE NTINGI | Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns Opinion

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD