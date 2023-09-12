“The jobs we could create if we could replace our imports with locally produced steel is 47,000. These are good jobs in South Africa,” Barnes said.
Localisation must outweigh price, value in procurement bill, MPs hear
Business lobby groups submitting to the parliamentary standing committee on finance on Tuesday asked legislators to ensure the Public Procurement Bill is more direct in its requirement for localisation in government procurement.
The committee kicked off its public hearings for the bill on Tuesday with a virtual hearing where business organisations made submissions on the draft legislation.
Among other things the bill provides for the centralisation of the government tender system to a public procurement unit housed in the National Treasury in a bid to ensure the state procures goods and services more efficiently and cost-effectively.
Ncedo Mkondweni, technologist at engineering consulting firm MBSA Consulting, said the language of the preferential Public Procurement Bill was explicit on fairness but is not as clear on equitability. He said a correct definition for “value for money” must be included in the bill with equitability in mind to allow new entrants access to state contracts.
“The committee should consider a weighting on the preference that should be higher than price, quality and function combined. The bill is silent on the issue of contracting methods and only focuses on transversal contracting. As suppliers, we get into these transversal contracts and become benchwarmers for six or 10 years,” said Mkondweni.
Procurement Bill carries serious risks for SA, but it can be fixed
He said if the bill does not ensure the weighting of preferential procurement is greater than the weighting for price and equality combined, it will result in pricing taking more precedence than preferential procurement, which will lock out smaller entrants.
CEO of Barnes Group and Scaw Metals, Doron Barnes, said the local steel sector has been rocked by load-shedding, carbon taxes, labour instability, former US president Donald Trump’s excise duty on South African steel and job losses.
“Steel has been in decline since 2008 and has lost thousands of jobs. South Africa for the first time in 2020-2021 and 2022 has become a net importer of steel rather than a net exporter. South Africa has a history as a quality steelmaker, but we have lost this ability,” said Barnes.
He said the deterioration in the public sector’s spending on infrastructure has meant several major construction companies have failed and there is significantly reduced production.
“The jobs we could create if we could replace our imports with locally produced steel is 47,000. These are good jobs in South Africa,” Barnes said.
Apparel and Textile Association of South Africa member Herman Pillay said the bill was necessary to fix the troubled tender system. He said without its interventions, infrastructure will continue to crumble, businesses will continue to close down and the poor will continue to be unserved.
Pillay recommended three changes to the bill, namely that it ensures local manufacturing provisions in tenders are considered pre-qualification criteria and not just a preference, that national government must make preferential guidelines firm and binding rules, and the bill must explicitly be against corruption.
“Bidders will still be able to win if they generate enough points from other preferences. This is the case in sectors that have the potential to revive our manufacturing base. If the bill gives local manufacturing and local content the power to be pre-qualified, this could be used to create jobs,” said Pillay.
He said bidders can get points for meeting other requirements, but those points should build on top of the potential to create local jobs.
Pillay said 12,000 jobs and R6bn could be lost if the clothing, textile, footwear and leather sectors are not assisted, and many owned by black South Africans, youth, rural citizens and women will face a real risk of closure.
The hearings are set to continue on Wednesday.
Business Times
