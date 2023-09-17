MMC cleans up with hydroelectric power
If SA's just energy transition plan fails or does not happen fast enough, we will go out of business because of taxes on our products, says MMC chair Bernard Swanepoel
17 September 2023 - 00:00
Manganese Metal Company (MMC), a producer of high-purity manganese used in steelmaking and the production of rechargeable batteries, is sourcing alternative energy as global customers demand cleaner power and the electricity crisis persists...
