Swallow this: 'It's too soon to cut interest rates'
Economists expect the Bank's monetary policy committee to keep the repo rate steady this week and start cutting in early 2024
17 September 2023 - 00:00
The decline in inflation has many South Africans expecting an end to the Reserve Bank's interest rate hiking cycle, but governor Lesetja Kganyago says it is too soon to let up on its inflation-targeting approach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.