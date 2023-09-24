Germany’s lower house of parliament this week passed a bill to make saving energy compulsory in all sectors to help fight climate change and curb the use of imported fossil fuels.
The Energy Efficiency Act includes regulation for energy savings in public buildings, industry and fast-growing data centres across Germany, with the goal of a 26.5% cut by 2030.
The German government introduced some energy-saving measures last year, including banning heating for private swimming pools and encouraging people to work from home.
The German Energy Efficiency Initiative said it was doubtful whether the law would meet EU regulations or be enough for Germany to reach its 2030 climate goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 65% compared to 1990.
In 2022, Germany’s energy consumption hit its lowest since 1990, according to the Federal Environment Agency, but the country missed its 2020 target of a 20% cut from 2008.
The EU in March struck a deal to cut final energy consumption across the bloc by 11.7% by 2030 compared with energy consumption forecasts made in 2020.
Yielding to industrial lobbies’ pressure, the law was watered down from its April draft.
Business said the new law lacked incentives to save energy, would lead to legal uncertainty and limit growth.
“The savings targets now standardised by law ... cannot realistically be achieved without endangering economic growth in this country,” said Achim Dercks, MD at DIHK Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Reuters
Germany passes law to make energy savings compulsory
Image: Supplied: Gosolr
