Business

Key evidence — do you know what secrets your car key holds?

'Insurers will find any reason to decline a claim'

24 September 2023 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

Insurers will find any reason to decline a claim. Many consumers believe that, and it’s certainly true that insurers have been found to have rejected claims without the necessary justification — last year 29% of complaints lodged against insurers by their clients were resolved by the Ombudsman of Short-Term Insurance either totally or partly in the consumers’ favour...

