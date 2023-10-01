Downscale to become a strategic player
01 October 2023 - 00:00
Are you cruising or pivoting? While a cruise liner may boast size and opulence, it lacks the manoeuvrability and responsiveness of a sailboat. When a change of course is needed, it’s the sailboat that navigates with grace and agility. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the business landscape has undergone a tidal shift, with many businesses having to downsize their operations. Below the surface there is fear about how to “get back up”. Many enterprises, large and small, find themselves grappling with the challenge of recovery...
