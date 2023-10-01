SA to push for AfCFTA to be central to Agoa
Patel warns US domestic politics and polarised geopolitical environment threaten SA's Agoa eligibility and the extension of the agreement
01 October 2023 - 00:00
When African nations and the US meet in South Africa for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum in November, South Africa will campaign for an extension of the trade regime with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) at its centre...
