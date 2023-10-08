Newsmaker
Apocalypse soon for economy over burgeoning debt
The government needs to act urgently to reverse the loss of confidence in financial markets, says Victor Mphaphuli
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Failure by the government to take the necessary action to reverse the “terrible” loss of confidence in financial markets could lead to catastrophe, says Victor Mphaphuli, head of fixed income at Stanlib, South Africa’s largest fixed income manager. ..
