Business

SA losing electric vehicles race

Government dragging its feet while Eqypt, Ethiopia already have EV policy

08 October 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

South Africa's motor industry risks getting outflanked by countries such as Egypt and Ethiopia as manufacturers continue to wait for the government's electric vehicle (EV) policy. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hyundai to adopt Tesla EV-charging standard from 2024 news
  2. Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future news
  3. Tesla misses delivery estimates as factory upgrades choke production news
  4. Chills are multiplying, cos the green power Africa could supply is electrifying Opinion & Analysis
  5. How France aims to discourage buying of Chinese EVs news
  6. Maxus launches Mzansi’s first electric double cab bakkie — Here’s what it costs Motoring

Latest

  1. Illovo enters Tongaat fray Business
  2. Mary Vilakazi makes it a first for FirstRand Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Derby didn’t make the wheels fall off all by herself Opinion
  4. Summers' time again Business
  5. The SARB is bound by the constitution, not politics: Kganyago Business

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...