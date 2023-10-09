Gold Fields appoints Mike Fraser as CEO

JSE listed gold producer Gold Fields has named Mike Fraser as its new CEO effective from January.
Fraser is CEO of AIM-listed Chaarat Gold Holdings and was previously CEO at South32, the Australian headquartered aluminium, nickel, and manganese producer.
Fraser will succeed Martin Preece, who has served as Gold Fields’ interim CEO since January this year. Preece took the reins from Chris Griffith who resigned after a failed bid to acquire Canadian-based Yamana Gold.
Gold Fields Chair Yunus Suleman, said: “We are delighted to have a seasoned executive of Mike’s talent join Gold Fields as the CEO. He brings a rich and unique mix of global operational and corporate experience and his track record of collaboration in delivering superior results in productivity, safety and culture ideally place him to lead our management team in taking our business forward”.
