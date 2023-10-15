Business

Egg users seek new baskets

15 October 2023 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

You may have to order a chop instead of eggs with your morning fry-up at your favourite brekkie spot, but you can still lavish mayonnaise on your potato salad for tonight's braai ahead of the big Bok match. However, with the supply of eggs dwindling, that may not be the case for long. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | More than 7.5-milllion chickens culled due to avian flu outbreak South Africa
  2. Poultry industry euthanises chickens amid riots South Africa
  3. Six hacks to replace eggs in baking Food

Latest

  1. 'Transform financial services sector' Business
  2. Egg users seek new baskets Business
  3. Illovo bid for Tongaat assets hits legal snag Business Times
  4. Shoprite unleashes AI for even easier shopping Business Times
  5. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Headphones on, forever and ever Opinion

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...