Business

Transnet Roadmap

Roadmap calls for end of Transnet monopoly

Panel proposes open freight lines and more private operators at container terminals

22 October 2023 - 00:02
Caiphus Kgosana Editor: Business TImes

A roadmap drawn up by a committee advising the Presidency on ending the logistics crisis recommends the complete dismantling of Transnet’s monopoly on rail and ports...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Roadmap calls for end of Transnet monopoly Business
  2. AI, data analytics show Sars the money Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | It's no use clinging to false concept of public service Business
  4. China's Xi warns against decoupling at BRI forum Business
  5. GUGU LOURIE | How the wisdom of the East can fix the Post Office Opinion

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...