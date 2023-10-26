Business

WATCH | State of readiness for the Agoa Forum

26 October 2023 - 10:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel is to brief media on the state of readiness for next week's Agoa Forum.

Patel will provide an update on South Africa's preparedness for hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) Forum, with insights into the forthcoming programme. Agoa is a US trade programme that provides eligible countries in Sub-Saharan Africa with preferential access to US markets.

Agoa aims to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and foster a stronger trade partnership between the US and African nations.

South Africa will co-host 2023's forum in Johannesburg from November 2-4.

TimesLIVE

