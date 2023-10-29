Clicks eyes options in East Africa
In a major expansion of its footprint, the company is targeting a total of 1,200 stores
29 October 2023 - 00:00
Clicks is pushing ahead with the major expansion of its footprint, including its first 24-hour clinic in Gauteng and possible new stores in East Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.