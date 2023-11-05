Innovation through sensory exploration
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Many organisations wrestle with the concept of innovation, mainly because they tend to believe business should be done the way it always has been. As a result, many great firms that were around before the dawn of the commercial internet in 1990 no longer exist. From Daewoo and Olivetti to Pan Am and Sears, their histories, management styles and legacy cultures made them unable to compete in a new era...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.