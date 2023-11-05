Business

Lighting a spark under the Lion portfolio

The maker of the iconic match is boosting its household product range and expanding into nappies

05 November 2023 - 00:00

The maker of one of South Africa’s oldest and best-known household staples, Lion Safety Matches, has made two acquisitions   that will boost its personal care division and add household products to its portfolio. ..

