Lighting a spark under the Lion portfolio
The maker of the iconic match is boosting its household product range and expanding into nappies
05 November 2023 - 00:00
The maker of one of South Africa’s oldest and best-known household staples, Lion Safety Matches, has made two acquisitions that will boost its personal care division and add household products to its portfolio. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.