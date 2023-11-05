Three top executives eyed for Transnet CEO post
Front-runners said to include Richards Bay Coal Terminal chair Nosipho Damasane and two former group bosses who were suspended in 2019
05 November 2023 - 00:05
Two former Transnet executives and the board chair of Africa’s biggest coal export facility are believed to be front-runners for the position of group CEO at the state-owned rail and ports company. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.