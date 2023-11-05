Business

Undo fear of taxing corporates, says Ataf

05 November 2023 - 00:00
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

African governments must cease levying lower corporate taxes on large businesses operating in their countries due to fear of discouraging investments. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Godongwana braves a day of debt and danger News
  2. MIDTERM BUDGET | Government cuts spending as revenue drops by R56.8bn Politics
  3. Sars suspends SMS service, apologises for ‘threatening’ text sent to taxpayers South Africa
  4. Sonia Mbele wants to 'settle her name' regarding tax-evasion charges TshisaLIVE
  5. Kieswetter demands ‘bias for action’ as syndicates target BRICS ties News
  6. AI, data analytics show Sars the money Business

Latest

  1. Three top executives eyed for Transnet CEO post Business
  2. Dis-Chem plans one-stop-shop health offering Business Times
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Treasury’s tough love must be backed by Ramaphosa Opinion
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Check the warranty start date on that new car Opinion
  5. ‘Glacial’ red tape hobbles search for new mineral lodes Business

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...