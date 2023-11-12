Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year
Business Leader of the Year | Mpumi Madisa: Driving force for growth and transformation
CEO Mpumi Madisa makes it her business to create an empowering working environment, a strategy that's clearly working as Bidvest keeps getting stronger
12 November 2023 - 00:00
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa is the 2023 Sunday Times Business Leader of the Year. The accolade recognises Madisa's outstanding contributions to the business community and her remarkable leadership skills that have steered Bidvest towards new heights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.