Business

Sasol names new CEO

17 November 2023 - 09:40 By Tannur Anders
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Simon Baloyi will take on the role of president and CEO of Sasol from April 1 2024. File photo.
Simon Baloyi will take on the role of president and CEO of Sasol from April 1 2024. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Petrochemical company Sasol on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of president and CEO from April 1 2024.

Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive adviser until December 31 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.

Baloyi, currently executive vice-president of energy operations and technology, was selected from internal and external candidates and has served in management positions since joining the company in 2002.

Sasol said: “We believe his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm.”

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Toyota, Sasol and Air Products give SA a glimpse of a hydrogen future

In a new partnership, Sasol, Toyota SA and Air Products SA announced a proof-of-concept initiative to promote the use of hydrogen as a fuel of the ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Creating jobs through impactful training

The Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA) is positioning itself to become a leader in denting youth unemployment, says ...
Business Times
6 days ago

Rail constraints halt returns

Transnet Freight Rail weaknesses are hampering reliant companies and SA should 'seriously consider further liberalisation of the rail sector'
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Global debt edges to fresh record, populism could push it higher: IIF Business
  2. Cheap yuan catapults China to second-biggest trade funding currency Business
  3. Sasol names new CEO Business
  4. SA’s power fix needs grid access and capacity to converge, says Ramokgopa South Africa
  5. Global sugar shortfall view raised to 2.4m tons Business

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...