Petrochemical company Sasol on Friday said Simon Baloyi will take on the role of president and CEO from April 1 2024.
Baloyi succeeds Fleetwood Grobler, who will continue with the company as an executive adviser until December 31 2024 to ensure a seamless handover.
Baloyi, currently executive vice-president of energy operations and technology, was selected from internal and external candidates and has served in management positions since joining the company in 2002.
Sasol said: “We believe his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm.”
Reuters
Sasol names new CEO
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
