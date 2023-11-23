REGISTER | Standard Bank Supplier Development Summit and Recognition Awards

Standard Bank proudly announces the launch of the inaugural Supplier Development Summit and Recognition Awards. Taking place in Johannesburg on November 29, this event will be live-streamed.

Embodying the theme “Rise Above the Noise”, the summit is geared towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a turnover of up to R50m. It will tackle the challenges faced by such businesses in a competitive marketplace with the aim of guiding them towards success.

During the summit, industry leaders will share knowledge to enable SMEs to navigate the business landscape with innovation and resilience. Attendees will be provided with valuable insights and access to resources that will enable them to overcome obstacles and capitalise on opportunities.

The Recognition Awards, a highlight of the summit, will celebrate extraordinary SMEs, disrupters, change makers and leaders who excel in the Standard Bank Supplier Development Programme.

“Supplier development encourages businesses to cultivate long-term relationships with their suppliers, empowering them to grow and succeed. For us, it is important to champion supplier development by focusing on strategic levers to uplift SMEs,” says Kholofelo Shaai, head of Supplier Development at Standard Bank SA.

Awards will be presented in five categories:



