Avbob AGM highlights how the group is unlocking shared value for members

The 2023 financial year was characterised by severe economic challenges with increased pressure on growth prospects. The need to create value and sustainable economic development in SA is imperative and necessitates purpose-driven innovation to address high levels of unemployment and inequality.

Jannie Venter, chair of the Avbob Group — Avbob Insurance, Avbob Funeral Service and Avbob Industries — underscored the importance of value creation for society during Avbob's 72nd AGM on November 22 in Pretoria.

“A commitment to the common good forms the foundation of our mutual society. As a business, we have always served the needs of South Africans beyond our core purpose as a provider of funerals and funeral insurance. Our mutual status drives our ethos, our purpose, and our competitive differentiation,” said Venter.

The group fulfilled its commitment to policyholders by disbursing R2.7bn in policy benefits during the 2023 financial year. Furthermore, Avbob Funeral Service extended support to members by providing free services and products to the value of R453.3m.

Making a difference is important to Avbob. As Africa's largest mutual society, the group recognises and accepts the responsibility to ensure its activities and operations remain beneficial to its members and the communities in which it operates.

Quality service and expansion

Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet outlined the core aspects of the group’s business strategy to enhance growth and value creation for members. “Attracting customers with innovative market-appropriate products and quality service is key. The group continues to invest in expanding our national footprint to grow our market share and focus on value-generating business areas.”