SA's water challenges are well documented. In this issue we take a look at what local government is doing to secure our water supply and sanitations systems.
Water digititalisation for municipalities can increase revenue and service delivery, often through a few straightforward deployments of digital services. To help inform water and wastewater managers’ decisions, we highlight the required questions to evaluate water data analytics and management solutions.
In addition we take a look at how commercial developments can mitigate the effects of water shortages.
When major floods hit the Ceres region in May 2023, causing considerable damage, the need for the Ceres River Restoration Programme became more pressing. We also look at mitigating the risks of SA's sewage crises; poor water quality; illegal waste water disposal; and why water should be a strategic imperative.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Water magazine highlights solutions to pressing issues
Mitigation of problems such as sewage crises, poor water quality, illegal waste water disposal, overall supply and sanitation systems examined
Image: Business Day/123RF/Titco
SA's water challenges are well documented. In this issue we take a look at what local government is doing to secure our water supply and sanitations systems.
Water digititalisation for municipalities can increase revenue and service delivery, often through a few straightforward deployments of digital services. To help inform water and wastewater managers’ decisions, we highlight the required questions to evaluate water data analytics and management solutions.
In addition we take a look at how commercial developments can mitigate the effects of water shortages.
When major floods hit the Ceres region in May 2023, causing considerable damage, the need for the Ceres River Restoration Programme became more pressing. We also look at mitigating the risks of SA's sewage crises; poor water quality; illegal waste water disposal; and why water should be a strategic imperative.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
Reports paint worrying picture of state of water, say experts
Clean water? These are the top-performing municipalities
Technical teams and funding dispatched to municipalities to fix water, sewage: Senzo Mchunu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos