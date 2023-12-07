Four books that go beyond the boardroom and shift the way you think
Whether you have an entrepreneurial spirit, are navigating a journey of self-mastery or contemplating the future, Exclusive Books has a book for you
If you've got an entrepreneurial spirit or are a regular in the boardroom, you’ve surely heard about the likes of Robin Sharma and his revolutionary playbook The 5am Club, or the transformational Atomic Habits by James Clear or The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel.
These life-changing handbooks have consistently topped the charts at Exclusive Books, and have become staples within business leadership forums; pinpointing the value of self in a charging ecosystem, diagnosing the work-life balance mentality from a holistic view, and consciously mastering the power of habit (which aptly enough, is also a reformative book by Charles Duhigg).
But, what if you’ve successfully highlighted, dog-eared and tabbed these game-changing reads, and are looking for your next inspiring read? Well, Exclusive Books have four brand new releases that seamlessly fit into the “must-reads” category.
The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett
Bartlett is globally followed via his podcast, The Diary of a CEO, which has close to 4-million subscribers. Bartlett rose to fame when he became the youngest Dragon’s Den investor at the ripe age of 23. The BBC show became a stepping stone into Bartlett’s world of entrepreneurship.
The Diary of a CEO is more than just a book about business strategy. It weaves universal brand surveys, business profiles and media insights into five core beliefs that will elevate your outlook for success, and drive you towards achieving greatness.
Same as Ever by Morgan Housel
Housel, the award-winning writer of The Psychology of Money, is back with the Same as Ever. This time, he tackles one of life’s most challenging puzzles — how to predict an uncertain future — through 24 bite-sized narratives.
Housel formulates a thought pattern that focuses on understanding life’s constant variables in view of the noise around us; linking perspectives of risk and opportunity with planning for the future. “By doing so,” he iterates, “we may better anticipate the big stuff, and achieve the greatest success, not merely financial comforts, but most importantly, a life well lived.”
Misbelief by Dan Ariely
What makes rational people believe irrational things? In an age fuelled by sensationalism, instant media, artificial intelligence and a growing deficit in attention spans, misinformation is spreading into all corners of rational ideals, clouding judgment and flighting conspiracy theories — embracing half-truths over fact.
Grounded in Ariely’s personal experiences and extensive research, Misbelief looks at the psychological, emotional, personal and social elements that pursue misinformation, and why we adopt irrational beliefs over rational understanding.
Hidden Potential by Adam Grant
Think Again, a book about critical thinking and the art of unlearning, was Grant’s previous runaway best-seller. In Hidden Potential, he argues that true progress depends on stretching your brainpower, pushing your character development and creating as-yet-unknown opportunities.
Grant narrows it down to finding a way “to improve at improving”, and factor in that greatness consists of compounding actions; putting in the work lays the path for success.
Grab these thought-provoking reads at your nearest Exclusive Books or order them online via the bookseller's website, and feel more than inspired; let 2024 be the year you step closer to your career goals, one page at a time.
This article was sponsored by Exclusive Books which, in turn, is a proud sponsor of the Sunday Times Literary Awards. Click here to see which local authors' books clinched the coveted non-fiction and fiction prizes this year.