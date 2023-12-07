Four books that go beyond the boardroom and shift the way you think

If you've got an entrepreneurial spirit or are a regular in the boardroom, you’ve surely heard about the likes of Robin Sharma and his revolutionary playbook The 5am Club, or the transformational Atomic Habits by James Clear or The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel.

These life-changing handbooks have consistently topped the charts at Exclusive Books, and have become staples within business leadership forums; pinpointing the value of self in a charging ecosystem, diagnosing the work-life balance mentality from a holistic view, and consciously mastering the power of habit (which aptly enough, is also a reformative book by Charles Duhigg).

But, what if you’ve successfully highlighted, dog-eared and tabbed these game-changing reads, and are looking for your next inspiring read? Well, Exclusive Books have four brand new releases that seamlessly fit into the “must-reads” category.

The Diary of a CEO by Steven Bartlett

Bartlett is globally followed via his podcast, The Diary of a CEO, which has close to 4-million subscribers. Bartlett rose to fame when he became the youngest Dragon’s Den investor at the ripe age of 23. The BBC show became a stepping stone into Bartlett’s world of entrepreneurship.

The Diary of a CEO is more than just a book about business strategy. It weaves universal brand surveys, business profiles and media insights into five core beliefs that will elevate your outlook for success, and drive you towards achieving greatness.