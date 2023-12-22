Business

Bus company Intercape spending millions on security

Top cops found in contempt of court as judge orders police to ensure safety of bus drivers and passengers

22 December 2023 - 00:00

Long-distance bus operator Intercape, which is under siege from rogue taxi associations in parts of the Eastern Cape, is spending R3m on security each month to ferry passengers safely to their destinations...

