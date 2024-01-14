Newsmaker
IRP 2023 needs drastic rethink, says Busa’s Happy Khambule
Energy head at business group says draft plan fails to reflect what’s happening in the real world
14 January 2024 - 00:00
Happy Khambule, head of energy and environment for Business Unity South Africa (Busa), says the recently released draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2023 points to a worrying lack of agreement within the government about how to end the crippling energy crisis...
