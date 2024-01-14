Shein seeks Beijing’s blessing for planned US float
Fashion company also likely to face tough scrutiny from US regulators in election year
14 January 2024 - 00:00
Fashion company Shein is seeking Beijing’s nod to go public in the US to comply with new listing rules for local firms, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, a decision it has made despite efforts to push its global credentials...
