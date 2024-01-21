SA online retailers gird their loins for Amazon’s arrival
Especially strong with logistics, the US e-commerce giant’s return will be a game-changer, experts say
21 January 2024 - 00:00
More local companies are expected to double down on boosting their online retail platforms in anticipation of the entry of US e-commerce giant Amazon to the country in 2024. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.