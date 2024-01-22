Momentum Metropolitan named Top Employer again

“We are incredibly proud to have secured our Top Employer Certification for 2024,” says Lettie-Basani Phume, group human capital executive at Momentum Metropolitan.

“Our people management practices and the way we look after all our 16,442 employees have again been checked and benchmarked against some of SA’s and the world’s most respected and successful companies. We have taken note of where we can improve and have worked hard to up our game.”

Phume adds: “We want a workforce that is engaged and empowered to bring their best selves to work. We want our people to feel respected and protected in a work environment that is not only conducive to productivity, but also provides a pleasant and inspiring space.”

The Top Employers Institute certification programme is a rigorous process that involves an extensive, independently audited and fact-based HR Best Practices Survey, with validation to ensure answers are truthful.

This survey assesses hundreds of practices, processes and policies relating to various topics, which are grouped under six “domains” or themes: shape, steer, develop, attract, engage and unite.