BEE investors could gain from proposed MultiChoice sale
The Canal+ deal would bring scale and exposure, but foreign ownership rules could stop it
04 February 2024 - 00:05
Black shareholders invested in MultiChoice via its Phuthuma Nathi empowerment scheme could get a chance to remain invested if the sale of the pay-TV group to French entertainment giant Canal+ succeeds, giving them exposure to lucrative new markets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.