Business

‘Freight rail crisis may have peaked’

Exporters hope the slump in deliveries has hit rock bottom and they are on the way up

04 February 2024 - 00:01
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Miners and other exporters hope Transnet’s recovery plan will quickly boost its freight rail capacity after coal volumes hit a 30-year low and companies put a ceiling on production due to logistics pains...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa business activity shrinks in December amid port gridlock: PMI South Africa
  2. Transnet reports R1.6bn half-year loss Business
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Please save the train, it's a gift Opinion
  4. Trains and training are the bane of an Eskom boss News
  5. NUM, Amcu at odds over mine retrenchments Business
  6. Nelson Mandela Bay slams Transnet for adding to delays at Port Elizabeth and ... Business

Most read

  1. Mining can’t return to greatness without reforms: Ramaphosa Business
  2. Platinum restructuring could cut 4,000-7,000 jobs Business
  3. NEWSMAKER | ‘It’s now a war against sabotage of infrastructure’ Business
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | When Takealot humans try to box clever with customers Opinion
  5. SAM MKOKELI | Zuma more a troublemaker than a credible competitor Opinion

Latest Videos

Tyla On Viral “Water” Dance, Pressure for Follow-Up Single, SZA & More | ...
Tyla Talks “Water” Hot 100 Success & Being “Honored” To Be Nominated In ...